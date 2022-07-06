SkyView
Swanson’s 3-run double helps Braves outlast Cardinals, 6-3

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By CHARLES ODUM
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a three-run double in a five-run second inning and the Atlanta Braves held off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in a game delayed more than 2 1/2 hours by rain.

St. Louis loaded the bases for a couple of big hitters in the ninth, but Will Smith struck out Nolan Arenado and retired Albert Pujols on a grounder back to the mound for his fifth save. Matt Olson had two RBI singles for the Braves, driving in Swanson both times.

There was a delay of 2 hours, 37 minutes, before the matchup of second-place teams resumed in the fifth inning at 11:29 p.m.

