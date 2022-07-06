SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter Co. man pleads guilty to defrauding nonprofit

FILE PHOTO of person handcuffed and in front of jail bars.
FILE PHOTO of person handcuffed and in front of jail bars.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man pleaded guilty to defrauding Sumter Behavioral Health Services.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, evidence shows that Rodney Ellis, 71, while working as the Financial Officer of SBHS, defrauded the non-profit out of at least $800,000 by taking money from the SBHS banking accounts and depositing them into his personal accounts.

“Behavioral health organizations depend on every dollar allocated to treat those seeking help for their substance abuse challenges,” said FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Susan Ferensic.  “It is inexcusable for someone with a high-ranking position, like Ellis, to steal the organization’s funds for personal benefit.  The FBI will continue to work jointly with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners to uncover the misuse of funds and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Ellis faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and faces a fine of $250,000, restitution and three years of supervision after serving his imprisonment.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of man walking beside Lake Murray.
Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray
Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian's home
Kershaw Co. toddler taken by mother safe after police chase
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Police investigating early morning shooting on Gervais Street
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road, victim identified

Latest News

Photo credit: Mary Green
Columbia in top 10 to benefit after changes to medical debt reporting
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Average rent in SC increased almost 30 percent since 2020
A street view of the South Carolina State Fair from years past.
SC State Fair accepting entries for 2022 exhibits
City responds to woman's flooding issues in Columbia
Neglected stormwater assets lead to access flooding on Summerlea Drive