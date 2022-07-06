Sumter Co. man pleads guilty to defrauding nonprofit

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man pleaded guilty to defrauding Sumter Behavioral Health Services.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, evidence shows that Rodney Ellis, 71, while working as the Financial Officer of SBHS, defrauded the non-profit out of at least $800,000 by taking money from the SBHS banking accounts and depositing them into his personal accounts.

“Behavioral health organizations depend on every dollar allocated to treat those seeking help for their substance abuse challenges,” said FBI Columbia Special Agent in Charge, Susan Ferensic. “It is inexcusable for someone with a high-ranking position, like Ellis, to steal the organization’s funds for personal benefit. The FBI will continue to work jointly with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement partners to uncover the misuse of funds and hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Ellis faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and faces a fine of $250,000, restitution and three years of supervision after serving his imprisonment.

