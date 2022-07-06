SkyView
SC State Fair accepting entries for 2022 exhibits

A street view of the South Carolina State Fair from years past.
A street view of the South Carolina State Fair from years past.(Source: South Carolina State Fair via Facebook)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Fair has opened submissions for competitive exhibits.

Submissions will be on display between Oct. 12-23 in categories ranging from agriculture and livestock to arts, crafts and flowers.

“Competitive exhibits are the heart and soul of the South Carolina State Fair,” General Manager Nancy Smith said. “The beloved exhibits are a favorite tradition and an annual staple at the S.C. State Fair. We are excited to see the talent South Carolinians bring us once again this year.”

A full list of competitions can be found on the fair’s website.

The deadline to submit entries is Sept. 1.

