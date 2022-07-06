Deputies pursue man in vehicle chase in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pursuit in Richland County ended in an arrest Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said deputies held traffic stop on Carlton Drive after noticing a driver make several traffic violations.

Investigators said the man, later identified as Daniel Thomas, sped off and deputies pursued him around the northeast part of the county before getting on to I-77 North.

It eventually ended in Chester County when Thomas was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren and reckless driving.

