Police report string of Kia, Hyundai thefts in Richland County

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is warning residents of a local increase in Hyundai and Kia-brand automobile thefts: five Hyundais and eight Kias reported stolen since June 26.

According to RCSD, this wave of vehicular theft is carried out by adolescents on summer break. This, in conjunction with a national trend that originated online.

“We’ve seen a few young adults. But it’s mostly juveniles that we’re seeing in these [stolen] vehicles. And they’re using them, and they’re joy riding,” said Chris Lindler, RCSD Captain of the Special Victims Unit.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection to three separate thefts. They have not concluded whether the incidents are committed by a group or affiliation.

“I woke up yesterday at about seven o’clock to walk my dog. And I walked out, and I didn’t see my car,” said Diane Cunningham, one of the latest victims in Richland County.

Cunningham’s 2018 Hyundai Tucson was reportedly stolen from Hampton Courts on Tuesday. According to several residents, this marks the third Hyundai-Kia theft at Hampton this week.

Both Lindler and Cunningham are asking juveniles to engage in activities unrelated to auto-braking, grand larceny or possession of a stolen vehicle.

CPD is asking all automobile owners to save the make, model, VIN and license plate numbers of their vehicles. Moreover, CPD suggests taking pictures, which can facilitate in locating a vehicle if stolen.

