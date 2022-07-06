SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional...
Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information.(Source: Gray News)
By DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional details of the planned shooting.

The alleged thwarted plot was planned for the same day that a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of man walking beside Lake Murray.
Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray
Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian's home
Kershaw Co. toddler taken by mother safe after police chase
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Police investigating early morning shooting on Gervais Street
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road, victim identified

Latest News

Tom Turich and his dog, Savannah, took a seven-year journey around the world.
Man and his dog complete a 7-year journey around the world
Officials in Florida have canceled an Amber Alert issued for a 15-year-old girl missing since...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida
Sumter Co. man pleads guilty to defrauding nonprofit
Sumter Co. man pleads guilty to defrauding nonprofit
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify to Jan. 6 panel