Neglected stormwater assets lead to access flooding on Summerlea Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One Summerlea Drive property on the Smith Branch River is subject to unprecedented flooding when rain occurs.

“It’s the backed-up water… It’s the trash that washes in. Tires, television sets, bikes. All of this every time it rains,” said homeowner Eloise Anderson who witnessed a life-threatening flood after rainfall yesterday.

Anderson purchased the riverfront property in October of last year hoping for a private oasis. Instead, she inherited the burden of a retaining wall reportedly operated by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

“In the infamous flood of 2015, Smith Branch River jumped the banks and moved these 9-foot boulders out of the way… and that damage was never repaired,” said Anderson.

According to Anderson and corroborated by physical evidence, these boulders were mounted with steel and rebar to artificially turn Smith Branch River away from her property. Today, the boulders lay unmounted and scattered near a culvert on the property line.

“I don’t want to throw the city under the bus because they do take my calls. But I feel like their needs to be a sense of urgency. Because with every flood, a part of my property gets washed away,” continued Anderson.

The City of Columbia did inform WIS that Summerlea Drive is set to receive approval for sewer replacements later this month. A spokesperson for the city punctuated that sewer piping only transports wastewater and not storm water.

Moreover, the City of Columbia confirmed that SCDOT is responsible for the storm water assets on Anderson’s property. WIS is currently awaiting response from this agency.

According to Anderson, 1/3 of her property is rendered useless because of the neglected retaining wall.

