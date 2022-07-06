SkyView
Local Musician Launches “Playlist” concert series

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After sharing a stage with mainstream artists, Terence Young knows a thing or two about music,

Young is a musician who’s talents have allowed him to travel and perform professionally for years.

Terence recently launched a live concert series for The Main Course, a restaurant located downtown in Columbia.

The series entitled “Playlists” will feature artists from all over on every 1st , 3rd, and 4th Sunday starting at 7 p.m.

General ticket , reserved tables and booths are available through the link below.

Reserve your seat here.

For more information about Terence Young, click here.

