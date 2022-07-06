Local Musician Launches “Playlist” concert series
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After sharing a stage with mainstream artists, Terence Young knows a thing or two about music,
Young is a musician who’s talents have allowed him to travel and perform professionally for years.
Terence recently launched a live concert series for The Main Course, a restaurant located downtown in Columbia.
The series entitled “Playlists” will feature artists from all over on every 1st , 3rd, and 4th Sunday starting at 7 p.m.
General ticket , reserved tables and booths are available through the link below.
