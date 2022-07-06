SkyView
Kay Hollis resigns from Chapin County Council, filing to open Friday

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Lexington County Election Director Lenice Shoemaker, Kay Hollis has resigned from Chapin County Council.

Filing for the position will open Friday, and the election will be Wednesday, September 28 for the unexpired term.

Lexington County school board candidates are also now open to file.

The deadline to submit a petition to office is July 15, and the deadline to check petitions and have them certified is August 15.

