SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Jan. 6 panel announces next hearing for July 12

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, listen.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Jan. 6 panel has announced that it will reconvene its investigation into the U.S. Capitol insurrection Tuesday, July 12.

The committee did not disclose the topic of the hearing.

Last week, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson delivered devastating testimony against former President Donald Trump.

Hutchinson recounted a conversation with Tony Ornato, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations, who, she testified, said Trump grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to let him go to the Capitol after the rally.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone was subpoenaed by the committee, who investigators were hopeful would appear Wednesday for a deposition.

The House Jan. 6 select committee wants former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/SENATE TV/HOUSE RECORDING STUDIO)

The panel also said it would welcome follow-up details from Secret Service members who were with Trump that day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
FILE PHOTO of man walking beside Lake Murray.
Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray
File photo of police lights.
West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road, victim identified
generic crash
One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash near Lake Murray
Woman wanted in connection with Sunday night shooting in Sumter
Woman wanted after two injured in Sumter shooting

Latest News

City responds to woman's flooding issues in Columbia
Neglected stormwater assets lead to access flooding on Summerlea Drive
FILE PHOTO from May 2022.
Completion dates for Five Points area flood mitigation projects unclear
WIS FILE
States could receive federal money to build out ‘red flag’ gun programs
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead