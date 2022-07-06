SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gov. McMaster to announce details on CJ Cup in South Carolina

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is announcing new details about an upcoming PGA event.

The CJ Cup is coming to the Congaree Golf Club in October. Officials will provide additional details during an 11:30 a.m. briefing at the State House.

McMaster is scheduled to speak on the PGA Tour event and to discuss the impact the sport has had on the economy.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of man walking beside Lake Murray.
Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray
Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian's home
Kershaw Co. toddler taken by mother safe after police chase
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Police investigating early morning shooting on Gervais Street
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road, victim identified

Latest News

PGA Tour tournament coming to Ridgeland golf club
Carolina Panthers logo
Carolina Panthers announce schedule for 2022 training camp
Former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly will join the organization's radio broadcast team for...
Luke Kuechly to join Panthers radio broadcast team in 2022
UofSC unveiled the Women's Basketball National Champions signs that are going up across the...
UofSC unveils Gamecocks’ National Championship sign