Gov. McMaster to announce details on CJ Cup in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is announcing new details about an upcoming PGA event.

The CJ Cup is coming to the Congaree Golf Club in October. Officials will provide additional details during an 11:30 a.m. briefing at the State House.

McMaster is scheduled to speak on the PGA Tour event and to discuss the impact the sport has had on the economy.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.