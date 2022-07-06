Gamecocks’ SEC Women’s Basketball opponents announced for upcoming season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team learned who they’re playing in the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball (SEC) games for the 2022-2023 season.

Their slate of 16 games includes games against Auburn, Georgia and Kentucky. The Gamecocks are the reigning SEC regular-season champions. Conference play is scheduled to begin on Dec. 29, 2022.

Five of the Gamecocks’ home SEC games will be against Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and LSU at the Colonial Life Arena. Auburn, Missouri and Texas A&M will also play in Columbia during 2022-23.

The Gamecocks will play three teams twice, they will also travel to four other postseason participants. Ole Miss and Tennessee both previously played in the NCAA Tournament with the Lady Vols reaching the Sweet 16.

Alabama and Vanderbilt made the WNIT quarterfinals and of 16, respectively. Mississippi State will also host the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley is currently 167-55 in SEC play, with a .752 winning percentage. She is second only to Tennessee’s Pat Summitt at .874 in league history.

With 167 conference wins she is among the most active league coaches and third of all time, only behind the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Andy Landers of Georgia with 273 and Summit of Tennessee at 306.

Staley currently holds the record for 11.9 SEC wins average, which is the best in league history for coaches with more than year in the conference.

The Gamecocks have won six SEC championships in the last nine seasons, including last year.

Information about season tickets can be found at the link here.

