FIRST ALERT- Storms are possible again tonight and into your Thursday, some may become severe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- FIRST ALERT Thursday for a few strong showers and storms that could lead to flooding and gusty winds
- There is a “Slight Risk” of strong to severe storms for most of the area Thursday
- Daytime high temperatures will reach the upper 90s until the weekend, the humidity will make it feel hotter
First Alert Summary
FIRST ALERT-Thursday because storms that develop may produce strong winds and heavy downpours. The slow-moving storms could lead to more localized flooding. High temperatures are in the upper 90s and the humidity will make it feel hotter.
We are in a pattern that has us set up with high pressure off the coast, the flow around the high is ushering in temperatures in the upper 90s and tropical humidity values. This is also the same pattern that ls providing the moisture for all the storms that we are seeing around here, upper-level lift is usually responsible for getting the storms started on most afternoons.
Unsettled weather will stay in the area for the remainder of the week, with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and daytime highs in the 90s with very high humidity values.
Forecast Update
FIRST ALERT Wednesday Night: Storms around, some may become severe, Lows in the mid 70s
FIRST ALERT Thursday: Mid 90s again with humidity. 50% Chance for downpours and storms for the afternoon/evening
Friday: A 60% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.