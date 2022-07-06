SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Storms are possible again tonight and into your Thursday, some may become severe

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • FIRST ALERT Thursday for a few strong showers and storms that could lead to flooding and gusty winds
  • There is a “Slight Risk” of strong to severe storms for most of the area Thursday
  • Daytime high temperatures will reach the upper 90s until the weekend, the humidity will make it feel hotter
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT-Thursday because storms that develop may produce strong winds and heavy downpours. The slow-moving storms could lead to more localized flooding. High temperatures are in the upper 90s and the humidity will make it feel hotter.

wis
wis(wis weather)

We are in a pattern that has us set up with high pressure off the coast, the flow around the high is ushering in temperatures in the upper 90s and tropical humidity values. This is also the same pattern that ls providing the moisture for all the storms that we are seeing around here, upper-level lift is usually responsible for getting the storms started on most afternoons.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Unsettled weather will stay in the area for the remainder of the week, with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and daytime highs in the 90s with very high humidity values.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Wednesday Night: Storms around, some may become severe, Lows in the mid 70s

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Mid 90s again with humidity. 50% Chance for downpours and storms for the afternoon/evening

Friday: A 60% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of man walking beside Lake Murray.
Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray
Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian's home
Kershaw Co. toddler taken by mother safe after police chase
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Police investigating early morning shooting on Gervais Street
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Sumter police search for missing 11-year-old
Missing Sumter 11-year-old found

Latest News

First Alert
First Alert
wis
FIRST ALERT- Hot and humid today with downpours and strong storms this afternoon/evening
FIRST ALERT- Hot and humid today with downpours and strong storms this afternoon/evening
FIRST ALERT- Hot and humid today with downpours and strong storms this afternoon/evening
FIRST ALERT- Hot and humid today with downpours and strong storms this afternoon/evening
FIRST ALERT- Hot and humid today with downpours and strong storms this afternoon/evening