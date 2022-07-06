DHEC provides RCSD with “life-saving tool” Narcan if exposed to unknown substances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Richland County deputies were hospitalized last month after being exposed to unknown substances and having “life-threatening” reactions, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.

On Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to provide deputies with Narcan.

“DHEC deserves all the credit for getting our deputies equipped with this life-saving tool,” Sheriff Lott said.

Last month, Sheriff Leon Lott said the dangers Richland County deputies face are not always weapon related.

After further investigation, Deputy Abdullah and Deputy Huffman were exposed to fentanyl and meth, according to RCSD.

RCSD says, at the time of Deputy Abdullah’s reaction, several doses of Narcan were administered in an attempt to save his life.

In the aftermath of the incident, Sheriff Lott expressed the importance of every deputy having a dose of Narcan readily available. RCSD has reported 14 uses of Narcan since January.

575 doses have been provided by DHEC for deputies.

“We are beyond grateful. Our deputies face these dangers every day and having another resource to keep them safe is invaluable,” Sheriff Lott said.

The Narcan supply will continue to be replenished by DHEC in the future, doses will be replaced on a continual basis as administered by deputies.

