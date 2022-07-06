SkyView
Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle accident in Richland County

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has announced the name of a person who was involved with a motorcycle accident Tuesday.

According to Coroner Rutherford, Cromer N. Spires, 36, died after a motorcycle accident around 4:40 p.m. on Kennerly Rd. near Hopewell Church Rd. in Irmo.

Master Trooper David Jones says the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet was traveling south on Kennerly Rd. and attempting to make a left turn when it collided with the motorcycle, driven by Spires.

The motorcycle struck into a utility pole, and Spires was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident,” Coroner Rutherford said.

