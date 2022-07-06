SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Columbia in top 10 to benefit after changes to medical debt reporting

Photo credit: Mary Green
Photo credit: Mary Green(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The residents of Columbia are among the biggest beneficiaries after a change in how medical debt is reported.

On July 1, 2022 changes went into effect with the major credit bureaus of Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

  • All medical debt in collections that was paid off will be removed from credit report history
  • New unpaid medical debts will not appear on reports for a year to give time to pay off without hurting credit scores
  • Starting in 2023 medical debts smaller than $500 will not appear on credit reports.

A study by Wallethub said Columbia is the 7th greatest beneficiary in the changes nationwide. In total, it is expected up to 70% of all medical collection debt will be removed from credit reports. Researchers compared 182 cities using TransUnion data.

RELATED COVERAGE

Researchers reported up to 19% of people in the city have some type of medical debt in collections. Columbia residents are reported to have 14% of people with less than $500 in medical collections that started below $500.

The researchers also found 16% of Columbia residents have at least one paid off medical debt and 1% of the city has medical debt less than a year old.

Source: WalletHub

Previous investigation found up to $390 million has been garnished from South Carolinian pay checks and tax refunds from unpaid medical bills.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of man walking beside Lake Murray.
Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray
Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian's home
Kershaw Co. toddler taken by mother safe after police chase
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Police investigating early morning shooting on Gervais Street
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
File photo of police lights.
West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road, victim identified

Latest News

Sumter Co. man pleads guilty to defrauding nonprofit
Sumter Co. man pleads guilty to defrauding nonprofit
Gov. McMaster announces PGA tour information
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Average rent in SC increased almost 30 percent since 2020
A street view of the South Carolina State Fair from years past.
SC State Fair accepting entries for 2022 exhibits