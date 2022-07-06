Columbia in top 10 to benefit after changes to medical debt reporting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The residents of Columbia are among the biggest beneficiaries after a change in how medical debt is reported.
On July 1, 2022 changes went into effect with the major credit bureaus of Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
- All medical debt in collections that was paid off will be removed from credit report history
- New unpaid medical debts will not appear on reports for a year to give time to pay off without hurting credit scores
- Starting in 2023 medical debts smaller than $500 will not appear on credit reports.
A study by Wallethub said Columbia is the 7th greatest beneficiary in the changes nationwide. In total, it is expected up to 70% of all medical collection debt will be removed from credit reports. Researchers compared 182 cities using TransUnion data.
Researchers reported up to 19% of people in the city have some type of medical debt in collections. Columbia residents are reported to have 14% of people with less than $500 in medical collections that started below $500.
The researchers also found 16% of Columbia residents have at least one paid off medical debt and 1% of the city has medical debt less than a year old.
Previous investigation found up to $390 million has been garnished from South Carolinian pay checks and tax refunds from unpaid medical bills.
