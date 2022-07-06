Celebrate National Fried Chicken with Drake’s Duck-In

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Fried Chicken Day is celebrated every year on July 6.

In honor of the day, Hannah Cumler visited a local restaurant that’s been serving up fried chicken for over 100 years.

Drake’s Duck-In opened its doors in 1907 and continues to serve its customers today from its location on Main Street in Columbia.

General Manager, Edwina “Tiny” Harmon has worked for Drake’s for over 25 years and says there’s something special about the fried chicken at Drake’s.

“A lot of customers boast about it,” says Harmon, “Even when they’re out-of-state, they come back to Duck-In and get one of our t-shirts to take back home. We have a lot of people who really, really like Drake’s Duck-In chicken.”

It doesn’t matter what you get from the menu, from the wings to the chicken sandwich, Harmon says Drake’s does it all.

“Everybody says Duck-In has best chicken and that makes me happy,” Harmon says with a smile.

Drake’s Duck-In is located at 1544 Main Street in Columbia. For more information, visit Drake’s website.

