Average rent in SC increased almost 30 percent since 2020

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration extended the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month Thursday, June 24, 2021, as many continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic. The CDC says that this is intended to be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.(KEYC Photo, File)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in South Carolina has increased by 29 percent since 2020, according to the Lending Tree.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in the state is $1,087, which is up seven percent from January 2022.

The top three states with the highest increases in rent since 2020 are Idaho (44 percent), Florida (41 percent) and Arizona (39 percent).

Although Columbia did not make the list of most populous cities that have seen an abrupt change in rental prices, Charlotte was on the list.

The average rent in Charlotte is $1,338 for a one-bedroom, an increase of seven percent since January and a 30 percent increase since 2020.

More information on rent changes can be found here.

