Young mom creates blog and partners with brands as an influencer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kids don’t come with instruction manuals, but one local blogger is sharing her experiences as a mother to help to inspire other young moms.

Leigh Wolfe is the creator of “Cheers to our Lives” and also collaborates and partners with other brands.

Wolfe shares her success and offers advice to other aspiring bloggers.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.