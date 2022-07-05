Upstate sheriff’s office mourning loss of ‘brother in blue’

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is in mourning after announcing the death of “brother in blue” Sergeant Paul Orr Monday night.

Sgt. Orr sadly passed away in the afternoon of July 4 after a “hard-fought battle” with cancer, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Michael Crenshaw said Sgt. Orr began his law enforcement career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2007 after owning a boat storage and rental store.

“He had a lifelong desire to serve as a police officer and after prayerful discussion with his family, came to work as a deputy. He wanted to help others and make a difference,” said the sheriff.

We’re told Sgt. Orr was promoted to Senior Senior Deputy in 2012, Corporal in 2013 and later Sergeant over the Warrant Unit in 2013. He was named Special Operations Bureau Officer of the Year in 2015.

“Sergeant Orr embodied the definition of a peace officer. He was always professional and treated everyone with respect,” said Sheriff Crenshaw. “Some people that knew they had an outstanding warrant would call and ask for Sergeant Orr to be the one to arrest them.”

The Sheriff’s Office asks the community to continue to pray for Sgt. Orr’s wife, daughter, family, and the men and women that served with him in the days and weeks ahead.

