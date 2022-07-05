SkyView
Sumter officials respond to early morning fire

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department warned people to avoid Silver Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire near an old plant in the area.

No other information has been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

