Sumter officials respond to early morning fire

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department warned people to avoid Silver Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire near an old plant in the area.

No other information has been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

