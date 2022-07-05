Soda City Live: Red, white and blue themed berry cobbler

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What could be better than a slice of American Pie?

Try this delicious recipe from the ButterKreme Queen!

Ingredients:

Filling:

4 cups of mixed berries (frozen)

1/2 cup sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. cornstarch

6 tbsp. melted butter

Toppings:

1 cup flour

2 tsp. baking powder

3/4 cup sugar

1 pinch salt

1 egg

3/4 cup milk

*Bake at 350 F for 40 min

