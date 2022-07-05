Soda City Live: Red, white and blue themed berry cobbler
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What could be better than a slice of American Pie?
Try this delicious recipe from the ButterKreme Queen!
Ingredients:
Filling:
- 4 cups of mixed berries (frozen)
- 1/2 cup sugar
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 tbsp. cornstarch
- 6 tbsp. melted butter
Toppings:
- 1 cup flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 pinch salt
- 1 egg
- 3/4 cup milk
*Bake at 350 F for 40 min
