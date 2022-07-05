SkyView
Soda City Live: Jamm with Camm Music Summer Camp

Soda City Live: The art of pantry cooking
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - CammWess is a local singer and songwriter who happens to have been a part of the Voice’s season 18.

The hometown artist will be hosting several summer camps for the youth entitled “Jamm with Camm”.

The first session will be July 11-15 at Heathwood Hall for students in 2nd grade to 5th Grade and will focus on music development skills.

The second session will be for 6th through to 8th graders from July 25 to July 29 at Heathwood Hall as well- The course will focus on music production.

Finally, CammWess will be performing with two artists traveling from Africa on July 28 at the Township Auditorium.

The performance will include young choir singers who will have an opportunity to sing on stage alongside the artists.

