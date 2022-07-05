SkyView
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Black bean burgers fit for 4th of July

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With many Americans transitioning to plant- based diets, you may find its more difficult to plan what to prepare for guests.

MaybeIamVegan’s black bean burger recipe is the perfect beef alternative for your omnivorous guests and it can even stand its own against any other meat on the grill and its so good, if you aren’t vegan, you’ll think you are.

Ingredients:

  • onion
  • garlic powder
  • black pepper
  • old fashion oat
  • liquid smoke
  • chickpea flour

For more great vegan food options, Check out “MaybeIamVegan.”

