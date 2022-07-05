SkyView
SC average gas price drops for 3rd consecutive week

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers in South Carolina are seeing a double-digit drop in the average price for a gallon of gas. It’s the third consecutive week of decline.

GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the Palmetto State showed a decrease of 12.5 cents per gallon, bringing the state’s average down to $4.25. That’s 18.8 cents less than a month ago and $1.44 higher than one year ago.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

The cheapest station in the state as of Tuesday morning posted a price of $3.83 while the highest was $4.91, a difference of $1.08 per gallon.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near you.

The cheapest gas in the Tri-County as of Tuesday morning was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $3.98 per gallon.

The national average also saw a double-digit decline, falling 10.4 cents to an average of $4.78 per gallon, 7.2 cents lower than a month ago and $1.66 higher than one year ago.

The national average for diesel also fell by 6.3 cents per gallon last week bringing the average down to $5.72.

“While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday,” De Haan said. “For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

