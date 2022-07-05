Police investigating early morning shooting on Gervais Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Gervais Street.

The incident happened near Social Bar and Lounge in the 900 block of Gervais Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm/hand area.

Officials say the wound did not appear to be life-threatening and the victim was rendered aid before being taken to the hospital by EMS. No other injuries were reported.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

