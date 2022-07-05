Person of interest sought in connection with fatal Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest who possibly was involved with a fatal shooting last month.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators are seeking 18-year-old Tylek Frazier.

On June 13, deputies say an 18-year-old male was found unresponsive on Judicial Circle with what they say appeared to be a gunshot wound. The male victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they have reason to believe Frazier may have information related to the fatal shooting.

“If anyone has any information on this person’s whereabouts, they are urged to call us,” he said. “We need to talk to this individual to see what he knows about that night.”

If anyone has any information on Frazier’s location, they are urged to call or have Frazier contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.