Peace, love, and soul with Soul Train themed live music show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - 7Sunday is back again with their newest themed show based on none other than the era of peace, love and soul.

Sunday, July 10, 7Sunday will host their Soul Summer Edition show at the Main Course in Columbia at 7 p.m.

If you enjoy live music grab a friend and dress up!

More information can be found here.

