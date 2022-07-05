SkyView
Newberry County deputy remembered by Sheriff’s Office after losing battle with cancer

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced a beloved deputy lost her battle with cancer Tuesday.(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced a beloved deputy lost her battle with cancer Tuesday.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Kay Ammons was assigned to the Detention Center and worked with the county for over 15 years.

“The Sheriff’s Office shall miss her work ethic, her leadership, and her friendship,” the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies say Ammons worked through her chemo and radiation treatments, and was an inspiration to her co-workers as she kept a positive attitude throughout the process.

“You have more than earned your rest,” the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

