SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian’s home

Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian's home
Kershaw Co. deputies search for toddler taken from legal guardian's home(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHUNE, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a 3-year-old who was taken from his legal guardian’s home without permission.

Jasper Garcia, 3, was allegedly taken from his legal guardian’s home in Bethune on July 4 by Vanessa Weatherford, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasper was last seen wearing plaid shorts with a blue stripe, a blue t-shirt with a yellow truck emblem and black and blue flip-flops. He is described as three feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds, according to officials.

Vanessa was believed to be driving a dark green, spray-painted vehicle and may be in the Patrick, Hartsville or Cheraw areas.

If you have any information, call Investigator Mark Smith at 803-900-6389 or email him at mark.smith@kershaw.sc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
File photo of police lights.
West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road
generic crash
One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash near Lake Murray
Woman wanted in connection with Sunday night shooting in Sumter
Woman wanted after two injured in Sumter shooting
Sumter police search for missing 11-year-old
Missing Sumter 11-year-old found

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- More heat and humidity today with scattered showers and storms this afternoon/evening
FILE PHOTO of man walking beside Lake Murray.
Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray
Deputies release photos of suspect, new details in Parklane Road shooting
Deputies release photos of suspect, new details in Parklane Road shooting
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
Police investigating early morning shooting on Gervais Street