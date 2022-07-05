SkyView
FIRST ALERT- Strong storms are expected again Wednesday and Thursday, Stay weather aware!

By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

  • FIRST ALERT Wednesday & Thursday for a few strong showers and storms that could lead to flooding and gusty winds
  • There is a “Slight Risk” of strong to severe storms in the area Wednesday and Thursday
  • Daytime high temperatures will reach the upper 90s until the weekend, the humidity will make it feel hotter
First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT- Wednesday and Thursday because storms that develop may produce strong winds and heavy downpours. The slow-moving storms could lead to more localized flooding. High temperatures are in the upper 90s and the humidity will make it feel hotter.

We are in a pattern that has us set up with high pressure off the coast, the flow around the high is ushering in temperatures in the upper 90s and tropical humidity values. This is also the same pattern that ls providing the moisture for all the storms that we are seeing around here, upper-level lift is usually responsible for getting the storms started on most afternoons.

Unsettled weather will stay in the area for the remainder of the week, with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and daytime highs in the 90s with very high humidity values.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Warm and muggy with mid 70s. Watch out for patchy fog

FIRST ALERT Wednesday: Even hotter with mid 90s with a 30% chance for downpours and storms

FIRST ALERT Thursday: Mid 90s again with humidity. 50% Chance for downpours and storms for the afternoon/evening

Friday: A 60% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

