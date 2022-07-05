Coroner identifies man killed in jet ski incident at Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has released the name of a man killed in a jet ski-related incident on Lake Murray over the weekend.

Christopher Day, 35, of Gaston, was killed on the afternoon of July 2 near Dreher Island. 911 received a call at about 2:30 p.m., according to Kneece.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The incident is under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the Department of Natural Resources.

