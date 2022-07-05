SkyView
Annual Peach Festival Returns to Lexington County

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GILBERT, S.C. (WIS) – The Lexington County Peach Festival returned to Gilbert over Independence Day Weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

While Gilbert used to be the peach capitol of South Carolina, six decades of urban development pushed commercial orchards out of Lexington County.

Come 2022, the Lexington County Peach Festival outsourced fresh peaches from McLeod Farms in McBee to celebrate a gone, but not forgotten past.

The peach festival also housed a car show hosted by the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 60 that concluded at 2:30 p.m.

“We’ve been doing car shows since I went to high school in Gilbert in 1998... We’ve been coming to the peach festival, going on 20 years now,” said Tommy Wafford, owner of a 1957 Ford Ranch Wagon.

Wafford’s ‘57 Wagon was joined by his mother’s ‘56 Ford Thunderbird and father’s ‘51 Chevrolet Truck. For the Wafford’s, this peach festival was a step towards pre-pandemic life.

“It’s great to be back to normal. Back to feeling like you have space to do things with friends and family... being back to some sense of normalcy is incredible,” concluded Wafford.

The Lexington County Peach Festival will host a firework show at 10 p.m. tonight.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

