14 people hospitalized after large crash on I-85 in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Medshore officials said 17 people were injured in a large crash along I-85 in Anderson County Monday afternoon.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said approximately 20 cars were involved in the crash.

We’re told out of the 17 people hurt, 14 were taken to the hospital where their conditions remain unknown. The other three people refused treatment.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Troopers said multiple people were issued traffic citations after the crash.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.