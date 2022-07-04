SkyView
Woman wanted after two injured in Sumter shooting

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened late Saturday.

Kamaree Jichole Coulette, 22, of Hauser Street, is accused of shooting at a woman and injuring her and another person after an argument, according to the Sumter Police Department.

Police said an initial investigation determined that the shooting is a result of an ongoing dispute between Coulette and one of the victims.

Coulette and a 21-year-old female victim were arguing during a gathering at Eastwood Park off of Boulevard Road before 11:30 p.m. when Coulette allegedly pulled a gun and fired. Officers said the 21-year-old and a 29-year-old man, that was not involved, were hit.

Coulette drove away from the scene. She is wanted for attempted murder.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

If you have any information, call SPD at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

