SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

West Columbia police investigating death on August Road

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death on Augusta Road.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Augusta Road on Sunday around 5 p.m. to reports of an injured person. Once they arrived, officials determined that the person was dead.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information, call WCPD at 803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to CPD, the incident happened on Millwood Ave. at the Orange Party Shop.
Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
FILE PHOTO
CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
Caeli Ratcliffe, 6 and Carlene Ratcliffe, 32
Mother charged with murder of six-year-old 18 months after she set house on fire in Union

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
West Columbia fire chief gives safety tips for upcoming Independence Day celebrations
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
wis
FIRST ALERT- A few strong showers and storms in the area could change your holiday plans
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area