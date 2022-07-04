West Columbia police investigating death on August Road

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death on Augusta Road.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Augusta Road on Sunday around 5 p.m. to reports of an injured person. Once they arrived, officials determined that the person was dead.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information, call WCPD at 803-794-0721 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.