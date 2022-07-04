SkyView
Sumter police searching for missing teen

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for a missing teenager.

Shinyza Lawson, 17, was reported missing just before midnight on Sunday after getting out of her father’s car on Wesmark Boulevard, according to officers.

Shinyza is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 167 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, black shirt, and gray pants and has red and black hair.

If you have any information, call SPD at 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

