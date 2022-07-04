Sumter police search for missing 11-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old.

Kaden Calvin, 11, was reported missing after leaving his home through a window on Robney Drive just after midnight Monday.

Kaden is 5 feet tall, and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing an orange Halloween short-sleeve shirt with black shorts, according to police.

If you have any information, call SPD at 803-436-2700.

