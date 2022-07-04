SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter police search for missing 11-year-old

Sumter police search for missing 11-year-old
Sumter police search for missing 11-year-old(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old.

Kaden Calvin, 11, was reported missing after leaving his home through a window on Robney Drive just after midnight Monday.

Kaden is 5 feet tall, and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing an orange Halloween short-sleeve shirt with black shorts, according to police.

If you have any information, call SPD at 803-436-2700.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to CPD, the incident happened on Millwood Ave. at the Orange Party Shop.
Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area
FILE PHOTO
CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties
Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident

Latest News

generic crash
One dead in Lexington County crash
Sumter police searching for missing teen
Sumter police searching for missing teen
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
FILE PHOTO of Fireworks
LIST: July Fourth celebrations in the Midlands