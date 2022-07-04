SkyView
SLED investigating alleged sexual assault involving former Upstate officer

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said agents are investigating after a former Travelers Rest Police Department officer was involved in an alleged sexual assault on Sunday morning.

SLED officials said their investigation began after Police Chief Benjamin Ford requested their help on Sunday.

Ford said they got the complaint from the victim at around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday and fired the officer that same night.

According to Ford, the officer was on-duty when the incident occurred but was not responding to a call.

This situation is still developing as SLED agents continue to investigate. We will update this story as officials release new details.

