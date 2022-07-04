One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash near Lake Murray

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead and another was injured in a crash near Lake Murray.

The crash happened on Sunday around 6:50 p.m. on US 76 near Shadowood Drive, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

A truck was turning left from Shadowood onto US 76 and collided with a motorcycle, according to troopers. The two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital where the driver passed away.

No one in the truck was injured.

The crash is under investigation by SC Highway Patrol.

