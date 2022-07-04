SkyView
One dead in Lexington County crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person died in a single-car crash in Lexington County Saturday.

The crash happened around 9:58 p.m., according to the SC Highway Patrol.

A car was traveling south on Pine Plain Road near Hucklebee Mill Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver died as a result of the crash.

