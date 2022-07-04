Here are the 15 SC counties with the most veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the United States, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate.

California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans, and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least. American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties.

15. Charleston County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (29,556 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 537 Korean War: 1,916 Vietnam War: 10,125 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 7,853 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 6,796



14. Colleton County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (2,669 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 89 Korean War: 277 Vietnam War: 1,204 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 614 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 125



There is no shortage of patriotism in the Lowcountry, whose counties rank among the top in the state for the number of veterans living there. (Live 5/File)

13. Richland County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (30,157 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 407 Korean War: 1,244 Vietnam War: 8,765 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 10,289 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 8,877



12. Georgetown County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (4,901 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 49 Korean War: 340 Vietnam War: 2,234 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 798 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 407



11. Lexington County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (22,421 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 444 Korean War: 1,364 Vietnam War: 8,009 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 5,955 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 5,660



10. Oconee County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (6,215 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 41 Korean War: 433 Vietnam War: 2,850 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 973 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 973



9. Aiken County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (13,218 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 308 Korean War: 766 Vietnam War: 5,296 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,018 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 2,777



The U.S.S. Yorktown is home to the Patroits Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant. (Live 5/File)

8. Horry County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (28,472 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 419 Korean War: 1,922 Vietnam War: 14,248 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 4,905 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 3,144



7. Jasper County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.1% (2,614 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 36 Korean War: 104 Vietnam War: 824 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 620 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 683



6. Beaufort County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.0% (17,783 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 484 Korean War: 1,838 Vietnam War: 7,104 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,498 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 3,279



5. Kershaw County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.2% (6,142 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 84 Korean War: 311 Vietnam War: 2,540 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 1,802 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 1,328



4. McCormick County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.6% (1,052 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 1 Korean War: 50 Vietnam War: 483 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 269 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 120



A veteran offers a salute at a Dorchester County Memorial Day commemoration in May. (Live 5/File)

3. Dorchester County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.8% (15,427 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 184 Korean War: 374 Vietnam War: 4,381 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 5,850 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 5,053



2. Sumter County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.1% (10,170 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 97 Korean War: 608 Vietnam War: 2,995 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,084 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 3,644



1. Berkeley County

Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.5% (22,075 veterans)

Veterans by war: World War II: 98 Korean War: 683 Vietnam War: 7,138 Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 8,373 Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 6,727



The Veterans Administration anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades. By 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.

Copyright 2022 Stacker. All rights reserved.