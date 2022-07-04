SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland County until 7:45 p.m.

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Thunderstorms are currently producing flash flooding.

Be mindful of the potential flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Five Points, SC State Fair Grounds and Olympia.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to CPD, the incident happened on Millwood Ave. at the Orange Party Shop.
Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area
File photo of police lights.
West Columbia police investigating death on Augusta Road
FILE PHOTO
CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Enjoy your 4th of July, but watch out for a few late day showers and storms
FIRST ALERT- Enjoy your 4th of July, but watch out for a few late day shaowers and storms
FIRST ALERT- Enjoy your 4th of July, but watch out for a few late day shaowers and storms
FIRST ALERT- Enjoy your 4th of July, but watch out for a few late day storms
FIRST ALERT- Enjoy your 4th of July, but watch out for a few late day storms
wis
FIRST ALERT- Mostly dry today with just a few showers - Stronger storms for Sunday