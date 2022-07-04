Flash Flood Warning issued for Richland County until 7:45 p.m.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Thunderstorms are currently producing flash flooding.

Be mindful of the potential flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Five Points, SC State Fair Grounds and Olympia.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.