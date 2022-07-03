SkyView
My Take: Fourth of July

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The July 4th holiday is upon us.

Millions of Americans will celebrate the holiday with parades, fireworks and barbecue.

Let’s not forget why we celebrate. On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies laid down their claim to be a free and independent nation from England.

It’s the most significant holiday in our nation’s history because 56 brave men signed the Declaration of Independence. It’s most famous words being: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.

The Fourth of July in America is about freedom. No matter our political, religious or cultural differences, we are fortunate to live in a country that protects our right to have different beliefs from others.

WE can all agree on this: The USA is still the best country in the world because of our freedom. Let’s not take it for granted.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!

That’s my take, what’s yours?

