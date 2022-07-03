FIRST ALERT- A few strong showers and storms in the area could change your holiday plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Colin formed near SC and died out near NC overnight and will continue to move away from the US
- FIRST ALERT Sunday for a few strong showers and storms that will form late Sunday and early Monday
- Cooler daytime highs expected for the 4th of July in the upper 80s
- Unsettled weather will stay in the forecast for the next several days
First Alert Summary
FIRST ALERT- A cold front will move in later today and will bring a 60% chance for strong to severe storms in the late afternoon/evening. The storms that develop may produce strong winds and heavy downpours. High temperatures are in the low 90s.
Monday (4th of July) the front stalls over the region which brings a lingering chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon/evening hours. Highs reach the upper 80s.
Unsettled weather will stay in the area for the remainder of the week. with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and daytime highs in the low 90s with very high humidity values.
Forecast Update
FIRST ALERT Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid
4th of July: Highs reach the upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon
Tuesday: 30% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s
