FIRST ALERT- A few strong showers and storms in the area could change your holiday plans

Colin formed near SC and died out near NC overnight and will continue to move away from the US

FIRST ALERT Sunday for a few strong showers and storms that will form late Sunday and early Monday

Cooler daytime highs expected for the 4th of July in the upper 80s

Unsettled weather will stay in the forecast for the next several days

First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT- A cold front will move in later today and will bring a 60% chance for strong to severe storms in the late afternoon/evening. The storms that develop may produce strong winds and heavy downpours. High temperatures are in the low 90s.

Monday (4th of July) the front stalls over the region which brings a lingering chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon/evening hours. Highs reach the upper 80s.

Unsettled weather will stay in the area for the remainder of the week. with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and daytime highs in the low 90s with very high humidity values.

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid

4th of July: Highs reach the upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon

Tuesday: 30% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s

