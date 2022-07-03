SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- A few strong showers and storms in the area could change your holiday plans

wis
wis(wis weather)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Colin formed near SC and died out near NC overnight and will continue to move away from the US
  • FIRST ALERT Sunday for a few strong showers and storms that will form late Sunday and early Monday
  • Cooler daytime highs expected for the 4th of July in the upper 80s
  • Unsettled weather will stay in the forecast for the next several days
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

FIRST ALERT- A cold front will move in later today and will bring a 60% chance for strong to severe storms in the late afternoon/evening. The storms that develop may produce strong winds and heavy downpours. High temperatures are in the low 90s.

Monday (4th of July) the front stalls over the region which brings a lingering chance of some showers and storms for the afternoon/evening hours. Highs reach the upper 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Unsettled weather will stay in the area for the remainder of the week. with a chance of afternoon showers and storms and daytime highs in the low 90s with very high humidity values.

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid

4th of July: Highs reach the upper 80s with a 40% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon

Tuesday: 30% chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 90s and humid

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the low 90s

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to CPD, the incident happened on Millwood Ave. at the Orange Party Shop.
Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
FILE PHOTO
CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
Caeli Ratcliffe, 6 and Carlene Ratcliffe, 32
Mother charged with murder of six-year-old 18 months after she set house on fire in Union

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- Mostly dry today with just a few showers - Stronger storms for Sunday
FIRST ALERT- Mostly dry today with just a few showers - Stronger storms for Sunday
FIRST ALERT- Mostly dry today with just a few showers - Stronger storms for Sunday
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
Michelle's First Weather Hit
Michelle's First Weather Hit