SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

Earthquakes hit SC
Earthquakes hit SC
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours.

Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m.

This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 3 km.

According to officials, the first earthquake happened 4 miles east of Elgin, SC, at around 11:16 p.m.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 2 km.

Recently, DHEC addressed this recent series of earthquakes and why they could be happening.

PREVIOUSLY: DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CPD, the incident happened on Millwood Ave. at the Orange Party Shop.
Shooting incident under investigation after man shows up to local hospital with injury
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly
FILE PHOTO
CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
2.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Elgin Saturday
Caeli Ratcliffe, 6 and Carlene Ratcliffe, 32
Mother charged with murder of six-year-old 18 months after she set house on fire in Union

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT- A few strong showers and storms in the area could change your holiday plans
Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident
wis
FIRST ALERT- Mostly dry today with just a few showers - Stronger storms for Sunday
FILE PHOTO of Fireworks
LIST: Where to see fireworks during July 4th weekend