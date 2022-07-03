Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes hit the Midlands area of South Carolina in the last 24 hours.
Officials said the second earthquake occurred 4.7 miles South West of Lugoff at around 5:29 a.m.
This earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 3 km.
USGS reports a 1.6 magnitude #earthquake 4.3 miles SSW of Lugoff at 6:30 a.m. (7-3-22).— SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 3, 2022
More info: https://t.co/GSjsIMSbQI pic.twitter.com/nGw4I6zrBT
According to officials, the first earthquake happened 4 miles east of Elgin, SC, at around 11:16 p.m.
The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.9 and a depth of 2 km.
In case you were wondering if it was fireworks or earthquakes earlier this morning…— SCEMD (@SCEMD) July 3, 2022
USGS reports a 1.9 magnitude #earthquake just over 3 miles E of Elgin at 12:16 a.m. (7-3-22).
More info: https://t.co/iWlVXmQS0D pic.twitter.com/w4ht9Uc0Hb
Recently, DHEC addressed this recent series of earthquakes and why they could be happening.
PREVIOUSLY: DHEC gives insight on cause of recent earthquakes in SC
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.