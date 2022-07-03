SkyView
3-year-old died, brother injured in Orangeburg Co. tractor accident

Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 3-year-old was killed and her brother was hurt after being hit by a tractor in Orangeburg County.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. on Friday in the town of Cope.

Three people were in a field near Moorer Road and Cope Road when two of them fell off a tractor.

They were then hit by the tractor, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell. Both the three-year-old and her brother were taken to the hospital. Later, the three-year-old died and was identified as Jacqueline Major of Swansea.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says the manner of Major’s death is accidental.

“Our condolences go out to this family as well as our prayers to Little Miss Major’s brother, who was also injured in this incident,” Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle says.

The cause of death is pending as an autopsy has not been completed.

Currently, an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, but could be moved up to Tuesday, Fogle says.

