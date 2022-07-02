SkyView
Two arrested, one accused of hitting 2-year-old repeatedly

FILE PHOTO of police lights.
FILE PHOTO of police lights.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were arrested and charged with unlawful conduct toward a child after one of them allegedly hit a 2-year-old repeatedly.

The incident happened at 7910 Two Notch Road on Friday around 1:30 p.m., The Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a man hitting a child.

Nasir Hawkins, 23, and Lashanda Kirkland, 23, were arrested after several witnesses reported seeing Hawkins grab a 2-year-old by the hair and hit him repeatedly with his hands. Deputies say the witnesses reported Kirkland standing by and not intervening.

The child was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and was taken into DSS custody.

The relationship between the two suspects and the victim has not been released.

Hawkins and Kirkland were booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

