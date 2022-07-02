SkyView
Tropical Storm Colin forms along the South Carolina coast

A look at the Tropical Storm that formed over the South Carolina coast(National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg, SC)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center confirmed on Saturday morning that Tropical Storm Colin formed over the South Carolina Coast.

The storm is centered just southwest of Myrtle Beach and is predicted to move along the coastline over the next few days.

Right now, the storm appears that our area won’t be directly impacted by the storm. However, moisture and instability from the system could cause thunderstorms in the Upstate this afternoon and evening, according to officials.

Those near the coastline could see heavy rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Colin. Heavy surf is likely around the shore, but a significant surge is not expected.

As this storm develops, we will update this story with the latest details.

