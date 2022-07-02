Tropical Storm Colin forms along the South Carolina coast

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center confirmed on Saturday morning that Tropical Storm Colin formed over the South Carolina Coast.

The storm is centered just southwest of Myrtle Beach and is predicted to move along the coastline over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Colin has formed along the SC coast this morning. Colin will have no impact today on the wrn Carolinas/NE GA, but moisture and instability unrelated to Colin will yield thunderstorms in our area - with locally heavy rain and gusty winds possible. #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/hDxeTZf1KV — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) July 2, 2022

Right now, the storm appears that our area won’t be directly impacted by the storm. However, moisture and instability from the system could cause thunderstorms in the Upstate this afternoon and evening, according to officials.

Those near the coastline could see heavy rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Colin. Heavy surf is likely around the shore, but a significant surge is not expected.

As this storm develops, we will update this story with the latest details.

