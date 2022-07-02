SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend

Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake City.(stockstudioX via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Residents in Salt Lake City are going to have to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday a bit differently this year.

The city is replacing its popular fireworks show with a laser light display for the first time.

City officials shared that due to Utah’s drought and dry conditions, fireworks are not allowed in any of the city’s parks or public spaces.

Officials said the safest decision this year is for residents to attend a public show like Salt Lake City Public Lands’ inaugural Laser Light Nights.

The first show is scheduled for Saturday at Jordan Park. It is expected to be about 20 minutes and choreographed to music.

Officials shared a map of where fireworks remain legal in the state, but those caught violating firework restrictions may be fined $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was located about 3 miles to the south west of Lugoff.
Morning earthquakes in the Midlands
FILE PHOTO: Edward Daniel Kimpton was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, seven counts of...
Former Midlands Tech student sentenced to five years in prison after researching mass shootings, illegally obtaining more than 100 guns
An image from the USGS regional impact map
3.6 magnitude earthquake reported in the Midlands, aftershock follows
According to RCSD, the pursuit ended at Farrow Road and Wilson Blvd.
Man facing weapons charge, led RCSD deputies on pursuit in Blythewood
DHEC answers: Is mining causing the recent earthquakes?

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 27, 2011 file photo shows the Perdido oil platform located about 200 miles...
Biden offshore drilling proposal would allow up to 11 sales over next 5 years
Police say a 20-year-old mother was shot and killed while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a...
Baby’s father charged in slaying of stroller-pushing NYC mom
wis
FIRST ALERT- Showers & Storms for this weekend, some strong storms Sunday
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court